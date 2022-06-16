Wildcat Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Intuit makes up approximately 0.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $378.54 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.25 and a 200-day moving average of $501.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.