Wilshire Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,086,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 32.6% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.89 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

