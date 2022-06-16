Wilshire Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wilshire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilshire Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

