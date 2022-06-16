WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.01

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.01 and traded as low as $43.03. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 32,031 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

