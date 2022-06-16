WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.0 days.

FSOYF opened at 5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.47. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of 3.68 and a 12-month high of 6.42.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.