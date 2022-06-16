WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.0 days.

FSOYF opened at 5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.47. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of 3.68 and a 12-month high of 6.42.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

