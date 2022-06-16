Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 488,239 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,971,000. Green Plains comprises approximately 4.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

