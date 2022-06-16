Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,375,032 Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,375,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000. Destination XL Group comprises 1.9% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.17% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

