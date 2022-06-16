Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 997,556 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco comprises 2.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of Party City Holdco worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $1,626,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

