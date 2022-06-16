Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,957,000 after buying an additional 764,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

