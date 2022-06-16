Woodline Partners LP Purchases 33,886 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

ZBH stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $167.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

