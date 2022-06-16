Woodline Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,965 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Semtech worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,115,000 after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

