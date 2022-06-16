Woodline Partners LP Sells 205,447 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,447 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

