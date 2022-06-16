Woodline Partners LP Takes $13.29 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 289,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Anaplan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,232. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.