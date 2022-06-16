Woodline Partners LP Takes $14.64 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.