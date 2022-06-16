Woodline Partners LP Takes $14.64 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
