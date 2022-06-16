WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $14.75. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 625 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

