WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.20

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $14.75. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 625 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.
WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WVS Financial (WVFC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.