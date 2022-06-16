Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.28) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

YCA stock opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.25) on Tuesday. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 243 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.80 ($5.91). The stock has a market cap of £641.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.25.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

