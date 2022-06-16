YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,297.53

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,297.53 ($15.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,090 ($13.23). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.23), with a volume of 102,527 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($19.91) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 96.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,221.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,297.53.

In other YouGov news, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($18,203.42). Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 15,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($15.49), for a total transaction of £195,559.76 ($237,358.61).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

