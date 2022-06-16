YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Now Covered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. YouGov has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

