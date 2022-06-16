Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.
About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
