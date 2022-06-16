Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

