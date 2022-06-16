Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zumiez by 15.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,730 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $4,914,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

