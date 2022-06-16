Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$239.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

