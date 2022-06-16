Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 35015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at $793,153.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $680,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

