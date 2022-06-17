10,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3,713.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 336,503 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76.

