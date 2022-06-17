10,232 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after buying an additional 275,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,773 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,178,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

