1,039 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $133.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

