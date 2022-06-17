10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $37.05

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $39.08. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 17,071 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

