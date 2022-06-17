1,250 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after acquiring an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in ABB by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after acquiring an additional 309,580 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.