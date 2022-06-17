130 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $412.69 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.