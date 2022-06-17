13,007 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.69 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

