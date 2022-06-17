1,359,528 Shares in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,359,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 2.65% of Jounce Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

