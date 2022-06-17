1,417 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.