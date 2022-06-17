150 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Bought by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $128,670,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $223.60 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total transaction of $988,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,356 shares of company stock worth $41,721,110 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

