1,500 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,018,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 152,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.89. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

