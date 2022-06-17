1,637 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $449.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.69.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

