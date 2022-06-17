16,408 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,408 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $237,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

