1,680 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

MNDY opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.67. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $87.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

