3,248 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,000. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,120.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,333.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,616.54. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

