3,662 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

