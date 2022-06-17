3,895 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $154.01 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.31. The company has a market cap of $390.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

