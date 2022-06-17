3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.00.

3M stock opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

