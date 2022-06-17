4,005 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

