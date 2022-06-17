4,109 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 184.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

