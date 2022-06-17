497 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 497 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,341.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,622.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

