5,481 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

GE stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

