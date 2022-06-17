55 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,341.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,622.47.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

