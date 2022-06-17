5,571 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 174,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $91.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

