562 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.