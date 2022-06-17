598 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

