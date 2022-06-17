5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.96

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 2453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FEAM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

