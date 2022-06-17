736 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $112.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

